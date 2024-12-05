20-year-old man who murdered his aunt in Sun Lakes in 2019 sentenced to 13 years in prison

SUN LAKES, AZ — A 20-year-old man who murdered his aunt in Sun Lakes in 2019 has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Ares Adle, who was 14 at the time, has been convicted of stabbing his aunt to death at a family home near Alma School and Chandler Heights on the night of Feb. 1, 2019.

During the sentencing Thursday, an officer testified that Adle cut more than a dozen phone lines in the home and hid several cell phones before taking a kitchen knife and killing his aunt, who was sleeping in the home's basement.

Video in the player above shows coverage of this investigation from 2019-2020

Body camera footage showed that the teen took a nap after the alleged attack, and one of the victim's last acts was telling her sister that she thought her nephew was responsible for her throat being cut.

Deputies interviewed the teen suspect's mother that night, who was also the victim's older sister.

"You found her, correct?" asked the deputy. "No, She came and woke me up, holding her neck and she said, 'Sis, sis! Wake up, call 911, call 911! I've been stabbed'," the sister responded. "And she was running around. We told her to sit down! And she said she didn't know who it was, but that she thought it was my son."

Police reports say the teen fell asleep in a car while the investigation unfolded around him before he was taken into custody.