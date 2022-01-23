Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

20-year-old man shot, killed in parking lot near 17th Street and Adams

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
17th St Adams GSW.PNG
Posted at 7:21 AM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 09:21:52-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a killer after a man was fatally shot in a parking lot near downtown Phoenix.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a neighborhood in the area of 17th and Adams streets for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified by police as 20-year-old Darea Owens.

Investigators believe Owens was in a parking lot with a large group of people when there was an exchange of gunfire from within the group, according to police officials.

No other injuries were reported. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Silent Witness callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

News Literacy Week: Becoming a smarter, more active news consumer