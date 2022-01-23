20-year-old man shot, killed in parking lot near 17th Street and Adams

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a killer after a man was fatally shot in a parking lot near downtown Phoenix.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a neighborhood in the area of 17th and Adams streets for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified by police as 20-year-old Darea Owens.

Investigators believe Owens was in a parking lot with a large group of people when there was an exchange of gunfire from within the group, according to police officials.

No other injuries were reported. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Silent Witness callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.