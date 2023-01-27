20-year-old arrested after allegedly hitting javelina with a baseball bat

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 20-year-old man was arrested after allegedly hitting a javelina with a baseball bat.

Police were alerted to the incident by someone who had seen a video on social media of the incident.

Officials say the video shows a vehicle in a residential area, near Bullard Avenue and Waddell Road, stopped in the roadway facing a javelina.

The video then shows who police believe to be Roger Henry Alexander wearing baseball batting gloves, approaching the javelina and hitting it with a baseball bat.

Alexander has been booked on one felony count of animal cruelty and one misdemeanor count of intentional unnecessary physical injury to an animal.

This incident remains under investigation.