2 arrested after Phoenix drug bust uncovers 42K fentanyl pills, meth and more

PHOENIX — Two people are facing multiple charges in connection to a drug and weapons bust in Phoenix.

On Monday night, the Phoenix Police Department served a warrant on a storage unit at a business near 21st Avenue and Northern after officers observed drug activity while conducting surveillance on a suspect.

Inside they found:



42,000 Fentanyl Pills

15 guns (1 stolen)

$16,000 in cash

1 pound methamphetamine

Two people, a man and a woman in their 30s, were arrested and are facing charges.

No other details have been provided.