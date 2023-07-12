2 arrested after Phoenix drug bust uncovers 42K fentanyl pills, meth and more

PHOENIX — Two people are facing multiple charges in connection to a drug and weapons bust in Phoenix.
On Monday night, the Phoenix Police Department served a warrant on a storage unit at a business near 21st Avenue and Northern after officers observed drug activity while conducting surveillance on a suspect.
Inside they found:
- 42,000 Fentanyl Pills
- 15 guns (1 stolen)
- $16,000 in cash
- 1 pound methamphetamine
Two people, a man and a woman in their 30s, were arrested and are facing charges.
No other details have been provided.