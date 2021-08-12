19-year-old man hospitalized after alleged coordinated attack at Show Low Lake

SHOW LOW, AZ — A 19-year-old man was severely beaten after police say a 17-year-old girl lured him to Show Low Lake for the purpose of having him attacked.

Show Low police say the girl lured the boy to the lake Sunday so a 16 and 17-year-old boy could assault him.

The victim was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix.

According to the Blue Ridge Unified High School District, three of the individuals involved are students at Blue Ridge High School.

The district called the incident unfortunate and said it was not related to the school, and no disciplinary action has been announced by the school.

Late Wednesday night a protest was held outside of Blue Ridge, calling for the district to discipline the students involved in the attack. Hours later, the district put out a statement saying that all schools in the district will be closed until Monday, but did not acknowledge the protest or their calls for action.

"All Blue Ridge schools and campuses are CLOSED IMMEDIATELY until Monday, August 16, due to unspecified threats, and possible vandalism and destruction of the educational process," the district said in an email.

The two male suspects face aggravated assault-disfigurement and conspiracy charges. The 17-year-old girl faces aggravated assault-disfigurement, conspiracy, and facilitation charges.

The suspects and the victim have not been identified.