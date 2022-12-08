Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

18-year-old shot, killed after crash in west Phoenix

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 3:21 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 17:21:57-05

An 18-year-old was found shot in a car when crews responded to the area of 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street for a crash Wednesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., crews responded to a crash in which a vehicle reportedly struck a parked car.

At the scene, they found Alan Roman in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

It is unknown which vehicle Roman was in, or if police are still looking for anyone possibly involved in the shooting. Police did not clarify if the shooting happened before or after the crash.

Phoenix police ask that anyone with any information call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!