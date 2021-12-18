17-year-old killed in shooting Saturday near 19th Ave and Dunlap

PHOENIX — A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Saturday near 19th and Dunlap avenues.

At about 1 a.m., Phoenix police were called to the area for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they located a scene but did not find a victim. A short time later, a 17-year-old boy was dropped off at a nearby hospital with an injury from a shooting and was pronounced dead, police said.

He has been identified as Durran Azad Azeez.

Police are investigating this case and have not yet provided any other details. It's unclear if any suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Silent Witness callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.