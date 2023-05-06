Police asking for information after two men were stabbed in Yuma

YUMA, AZ — A 17-year-old has been arrested after allegedly stabbing two men early Saturday morning in Yuma.

Police say they responded to the call just after 2:30 a.m. and found a 23-year-old man with a stab wound.

Officers investigating the scene found out the 23-year-old was stabbed at a nearby residence, and that a 20-year-old man was also stabbed.

Both of the men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An argument between the three allegedly led to the stabbing, but police encourage anyone with information about this case to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

If your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.