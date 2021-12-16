14-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Avondale Wednesday night

AVONDALE, AZ — A 14-year-old has been hospitalized after being shot in Avondale Wednesday night.

According to police, the male teen was shot near Central Avenue and West Lower Buckeye Road around 7 p.m.

The teen was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect(s) involved fled the scene before police arrived and have not been located. Police believe this was not a random incident, but no other details have been provided.

Police will continue to investigate this incident.