Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

14-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Avondale Wednesday night

items.[0].image.alt
Air15
Teen shot near Lower Buckeye Rd and S. Central Ave
Lower Buckeye Rd and S. Central Ave teen shot.png
Posted at 9:08 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 23:08:58-05

AVONDALE, AZ — A 14-year-old has been hospitalized after being shot in Avondale Wednesday night.

According to police, the male teen was shot near Central Avenue and West Lower Buckeye Road around 7 p.m.

The teen was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect(s) involved fled the scene before police arrived and have not been located. Police believe this was not a random incident, but no other details have been provided.

Police will continue to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch 15 Days of Savings with ABC15 Smart Shopper!

Watch 15 Days of Savings with ABC15 Smart Shopper!