11-year-old girl hit by SUV while walking across the street, vehicle outstanding

PHOENIX — An 11-year-old girl has serious injuries after being hit by an SUV while walking across the street near 19th Street and Roeser Road Friday afternoon.

Officials say the crash happened just before 4 p.m. Friday when the girl was walking across the street in a marked school crosswalk.

The girl was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved, described as a silver Mitsubishi Montero with black roof racks and a black front push bumper, did not stay on the scene.

Phoenix Police Department

Officials ask anyone with information to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Glendale Police are also looking for more information after a 13-year-old boy was hit while riding his bike near 47th and Northern avenues Thursday night. The driver involved in that crash also did not stay on the scene.