11 vehicles burglarized in Chandler neighborhood, PD looking for 4 people

CHANDLER, AZ — The Chandler Police Department is seeking help identifying a group of people responsible for nearly a dozen vehicle burglaries.

In the early morning hours of July 22, a group of four individuals went through a Chandler neighborhood and burglarized 11 vehicles.

Police say it happened near Alma School and Ray roads.

The individuals targeted unlocked vehicles and stole several firearms.

The person in this photo is believed to be wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark pants, and Nike Air Max 97 shoes.

The vehicle they were in is described as a dark-colored compact SUV.

If you can help identify the suspects or have any other information about these crimes, contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.