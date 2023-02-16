Crews on scene of train derailment outside Detroit

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, MI — Fire crews are on the scene of a train derailment just outside of Detroit this morning.

The Van Buren Township Fire Department confirms that a train derailed.

Chopper video shows at least six cars off the track.

Officials say only one car in the train was carrying hazardous materials, which is reportedly showing no sign of leaking or damage.

The fire department says the derailment is causing traffic issues, but poses no danger to the public at this time.

This comes after earlier this month, a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, releasing hazardous chemicals into the air and is still leading to health concerns in the area.