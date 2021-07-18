Watch
NewsCoronavirus

With pandemic worsening in US, surgeon general worried

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021 file photo, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. Murthy said Sunday, July 18 that he's concerned about what lies ahead with cases of COVID-19 increasing in every state, millions still unvaccinated and a highly contagious virus variant spreading rapidly. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Vivek Murthy
Posted at 4:29 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 19:31:27-04

The U.S. surgeon general says he's worried about what lies ahead with cases of COVID-19 increasing in every state, millions still unvaccinated and a highly contagious virus variant spreading rapidly.

Dr. Vivek Murthy painted an unsettling picture of the future during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

U.S. cases of COVID-19 last week increased by 17,000 nationwide over a 14-day period for the first time since late fall, and an increase in death historically follows a spike in illness.

Murthy says much of the worsening problem is being driven by the delta variant first identified in India.

