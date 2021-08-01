Valley company sees major increase in COVID-19 tests, positive results

PHOENIX — New numbers from health officials show a dramatic increase in the number of people getting tested for the coronavirus.

Additionally, more people are testing positive for the disease.

On Sunday, the state reported more than 2,000 new cases for the second day in a row.

“So COVID-19 numbers in Arizona continue to be on the rise,” said Data Analyst Garrett Archer.

“There’s no question that the number of COVID-19 infections in the community is rising at a pretty rapid rate,” Archer added.

Embry Women’s Health which operated dozens of testing sites said they were previously testing 1,000 people a day.

However, in July, the company tested about 4,000 a day.

"And if we follow the same type of curves as places like Japan or Florida, this is only the beginning,” said Embry CEO Raymond Embry.

Embry said people not social distancing, not wearing a mask, low vaccine rates and the delta variant may be playing a factor.

“Unfortunately, what we're consistently hearing is that people are being exposed to others who have come back for COVID-19 or they've been around somebody who has been sick,” said Embry.

Both Embry and the state offer COVID-19 testing at no cost.