TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — All three of Arizona's public universities are complying with federal regulations requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, officials announced Friday.

In an email to employees Friday, University of Arizona President Dr. Robert Robbins said the move is a reaction to an executive order from President Joe Biden. The order requires organizations that contract with the federal government — including the university — must require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"The University has hundreds of millions of dollars in federal contracts, funding critical research, employment, and educational efforts, and already has received amended federal contracts that include this requirement," the email from Robbins says.

Robbins says UArizona employees must submit documentation proving they are fully vaccinated by Dec. 8. Employees can also request medical or religious exemptions to the mandate.

Officials with Arizona State University released the following statement:

"ASU receives hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding through grants and contracts every year. Continued receipt of these funds is essential to ASU’s mission as a comprehensive public research university as well as to the Arizona economy. Under the recent executive order issued by President Biden requiring all employees of federal contractors to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, ASU is required to ensure that every university employee by December 8 either shows proof that they were vaccinated for COVID-19 or requested an accommodation on medical or religious grounds."

The Board of Regents also released a statement Friday saying all public universities, to include Northern Arizona University, are complying with President Biden’s Executive Order requiring institutions that contract with the federal government to comply with guidance from the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force.

The statement included the following statment: "We respect individual opinions regarding the vaccine and will include disability (including medical) and religious accommodations consistent with federal rules."

