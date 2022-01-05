Tempe study looks at natural remedies for COVID long-haulers

TEMPE, AZ — Even as we learn more about coronavirus, doctors are still stumped when it comes to long-hauler symptoms and how to treat them. Specialists in Tempe are hoping to change that with a new study.

Doctors at Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine and Health Sciences are now tracking about five dozen patients across nine states for three months in a blind placebo study. They're investigating whether plant and mineral-based medicines are a viable treatment for long-hauler symptoms like brain fog, muscle fatigue, and heart palpitations.

Principal Investigator Dr. Elizabeth Rice says more people are focusing on what they will or won't put into their bodies.

"There's no side effects from this medicine, it's very safe and very gentle." she said, "We're stimulating the body's own natural ability to heal itself."

The most recent study shows if you get COVID, you have a 50/50 chance of having long-term side effects.

All the doctors participating in the study are volunteering their time. The results should be published early this year.