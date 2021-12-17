Surviving COVID-19 day by day: A Valley grandfather’s plea to the community

PHOENIX — The long-term effects of a COVID-19 infection are still unknown and surviving the virus can look different for many people.

After spending almost, a year in a hospital, a Valley father and grandfather continues fighting for his life at home. Despite not being able to walk and having lung complications, Eduardo Acosta still manages to spread joy with his uplifting spirit.

“This epidemic is serious, look at me, look at me, this is COVID right here,” said Eduardo Acosta.

Acosta hasn’t been able to walk since he was released from the hospital about four months ago. He struggles to talk with an endotracheal tube, but after seeing the increase of COVID-19 cases in Arizona, he wanted to send an urgent message to the community this holiday season.

RELATED: ABC15's COVID-19 latest news

“I can’t walk. My feet don’t work, my feet don’t have feeling, I can’t move. I’m so lucky to be alive,” expressed Acosta.

Life will never be the same for the Acosta family. It's been a year since their ‘tata’ contracted COVID-19 a week before Christmas and a week before qualifying for the vaccine.

“It’s been terrible, so terrible. Now that I know what COVID has done, I was in a coma and didn't know what was going on,” stated Acosta.

He spent last Christmas and his birthday in a hospital. He says he’s fortunate to spend the holidays with his family at home this year, but the fear of losing his fight continues today.

“And I'm going to keep on fighting.”

Fighting the good fight, he said, with his family by his side celebrating every little step along the way dancing al estilo Acosta “Acosta style”. A bond he shares with his grandson Isaiah Acosta.

“What I learned is tomorrow is not promised, I literally don’t know what I would do without him,” said Isaiah Acosta.

He says his tata has been there for him as he also fought for his life growing up.

“Cherish the moments and every second you have with your loved ones,” expressed Isaiah.

“It’s not just a cold”

Eduardo Acosta is a fighter, but the family worries about his lungs constantly.

“They’re like little air bubbles that are in his lungs and at any given time those can pop. It’s very serious and I don't think a lot of people know that. it’s not just a cold, for some it’s not,” stated Tarah Acosta.

Tarah Acosta says having her father home is a relief, but her kids are still fearful.

“Their fear is that they might go to bed and tata might not be there.”

So, they’re asking all to please take precautions. Especially this holiday season.

“Make it with family, immediate family, you don’t need a lot of people. Please, please, I'm begging you, please get vaccinated,” said Eduardo Acosta.

He says to not take life for granted and wishes a great holiday to all the nurses that took care of him.

“I know if I went through a hard time, I know they did too, I know they did too.”

The family has opted to care for their ‘tata’ at home and says they need help to pay his medical transportation to doctor appointments, medications, supplies, and medical bills, if anyone feels encouraged to donate.