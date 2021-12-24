Some COVID testing sites will be open on Christmas Day amid rush

PHOENIX — Some drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites are looking a lot more festive this time of year. But, amid the holiday lights is a lingering pandemic and new concerns heading into Christmas.

"We're still seeing dramatic positivity rates that are only increasing, as well as dramatic increases in test demand.

Those on the front lines, at the Embry Health site in Tempe, are still working hard to keep up. They're also providing various testing options.

"For example; 50 patients would come at once just for blood draws and it's just me and another person doing blood draws, so it could be a little difficult at times," says Eladio Albornoz, phlebotomist.

Embry Health says there are currently seeing more than 18,000 people getting tested a day statewide.

That number is close to what we saw last December but, a record-breaking all-time high is expected Thursday, just two days before Christmas.

"Last year we were running around, going from one employee up to five, 10. Now, as you can see at this site, there's a lot of cars coming in and out but they're consistently getting processed and going through the system," says CEO Raymond Embry, Embry Health.

CEO Raymond Embry says they plan to hire more workers and open even more testing sites.

"Now it's just about adding fill-in locations, getting more testing in schools and workplaces," says Embry.

On Christmas and New Year's Day, there will be several Embry testing sites open throughout Maricopa County including the following:

Peoria Sports Complex (SCX)- 16101 N. 83 rd Ave, Peoria

Ave, Peoria Estrella Mountain C.C. (EMCC)- 3000 N Dysart Rd, Avondale

Phoenix College (PCX)- 3100-3148 N 11 th Ave Parking, Phoenix

Ave Parking, Phoenix Metro Center (MTC)- 9803 N. Metro Pkwy, Phoenix

Chaparral Business Center (CBC)

Mesa C.C. (MCC)- 1833 W Southern Ave, Phoenix

Poston Butte H.S. (PBH)- 32375 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley

South Price Rd (SPR)- 3350 South Price Rd, Tempe

Chandler-Gilbert C.C. (CGCC)- 2626 E. Pecos Rd, Chandler

Embry Health says PCR testing is free and results are currently expected to come back in under 24 hours. Rapid tests are also available but will cost money.