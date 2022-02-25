Watch
Saturday marks last daily COVID-19 update from Arizona health officials

The department is moving to a weekly update format
ADHS
Data from ADHS, from 2/25/22
Posted at 11:30 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 13:30:07-05

Saturday marks the last daily coronavirus data update from the Arizona Department of Health Services as it moves to a weekly update format.

ADHS says Feb. 26 would have the last daily update with the new update schedule starting on Wednesday, March 2.

“While all dashboard measures have fallen since the spike fueled by the Omicron variant, this change shouldn’t be taken as a sign that COVID-19 is on the way out,” the department said in a post online Friday.

As of Friday, Arizona health officials have recorded a total of 1,975,252 coronavirus cases in the state and 27,931 deaths.

ADHS says nearly 70% of Arizonans are vaccinated against the virus.

