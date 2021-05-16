Pima County Board of Supervisors rescinds mask mandate, adopts new guidance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors effectively repealed its mask mandate at an emergency meeting Friday.

The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control released updated mask guidance Thursday that said people who have been vaccinated can go without a mask in most indoor and outdoor settings.

The Board passed a resolution 4-1 that repealed the most recently revised mask mandate from December and passed a new resolution with new rules on masks in the county. Supervisor Steve Christy was the lone "no" vote.

Most businesses and organizations will no longer need to require masks on their premises under the board's new rules, but some will, in accordance with state or federal law. The resolution recommends individuals in health care facilities, congregate living facilities and using public transit continue to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. That includes hospitals, doctor's offices, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, assisted living facilities, buses, trains, airports and planes.

The resolution also recommends that those who are not vaccinated continue to wear masks in accordance with guidance from the CDC.

Still, the new resolution notes that businesses and organizations are still permitted to create and enforce their own mask policies if they choose to.

County employees and those in county buildings will still be required to wear a mask under the new resolution.

The county first passed a mask mandate in June 2020.

Click here to read the full resolution adopted by the board Friday.