Phoenix Zoo vaccinating animals against COVID-19

PHOENIX — Phoenix Zoo says it is working to vaccinate its animals against COVID-19.

Some of the zoo’s most susceptible animals have already received one of two doses of the Zoetis SARA-CoV-2 vaccine, including the big cats, some of the primates and more. They’re also vaccinating animals like their Egyptian fruit bats, armadillos, sloths and more.

Phoenix Zoo

“We have seen some mild reactions in two animals we have vaccinated at this time, but they returned to normal within two days,” Senior Vice President of Animal Health and Living Collections, Dr. Gary West, said in a media release. “With recent cases of COVID affecting Zoo animals, especially large cats and great apes, we want to proactively vaccinate susceptible species to help prevent severe clinical disease.”

The vaccine is "an emergency, investigational vaccine developed specifically for animals and was authorized for emergency use to protect endangered species," according to the zoo. The zoo says it will be sending reports to Zoetis about its vaccinations.