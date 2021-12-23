Passengers deal with COVID and travel

PHOENIX — Passengers are looking for peace of mind as they navigate from the COVID vaccine to COVID tests with the holidays looming.

A sign on the window of the Sky Harbor COVID testing area, says it's open every day from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

With Christmas just a few days away, the testing site will be packed in the days ahead.

Just as the gates around the airport looked, is just how cars at Mesa Community College looked for people getting COVID tests.

The medical director at Sonora Quest says, as of Wednesday, her team has processed 15% more COVID tests than it did in October.

"That tells me more people are concerned, people are gathering, people are knowing people who are positive and are worried they might contract Covid as well,” said Dr. Regina Van Buren.

ABC15 spoke with those getting a test ahead of Christmas.

"I feel like it's a big thing for families especially if you have a big family,” said Abby Martin.

John Ellis, along with his wife and three children, traveled from Utah.

"I am not too concerned. We did our research to visit grandparents who are also vaccinated. We feel comfortable with it,” added Ellis.

He says his concern is more of how challenges with the cold and flu season mix with the threat of Omicron.

"I think people are masking up, many are vaccinated and washing their hands. I think things have really changed. I think people are more conscious about their health,” added Ellis.

Lauren Dale-Derks traveled with her four-year-old daughter from St. Louis.

"With Missouri, I am used to how everyone is responding to things and their attitudes towards it,” said Dale-Derks.

So, she too, did her research.

"Just making sure. I have heard a lot about people not following the mandates and there would be no issues while were going,” added Dale-Derks.

There is no statewide mask mandate in Arizona.

Face coverings are required at the airport under a federal mandate.

