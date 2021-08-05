Maricopa County joins other Arizona cities to require masks inside county-owned buildings

PHOENIX — Maricopa County will now require everyone -- employees and the public, regardless of their vaccination status -- to wear a mask inside county-owned facilities, which includes the Maricopa County Animal Care & Control shelter.

"Unfortunately, Maricopa County is once again seeing a high rate of transmission," a spokesperson for Maricopa County said in an email to ABC15. "Masks will be required in all County facilities for the public and employees regardless of vaccination status."

Coconino County and the cities of Flagstaff, Peoria, Phoenix, Tempe, and Tucson have all announced similar measures following the CDC's recent recommendation that everyone in areas of "high" or "significant" transmission of the delta variant should wear a mask when indoors.

All fifteen counties in Arizona, including Coconino, Maricopa, and Pinal, were listed in high or significant transmission, according to the CDC's map, as of Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

Chandler, Gilbert, and Glendale said they do not anticipate changes to their mask policies, which do not require masks inside city-owned buildings, according to their individual spokespersons.