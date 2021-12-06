Watch
Italian dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass

Alessandra Tarantino/AP
FILE - People wait in line at a COVID-19 vaccination center, near Tor Vergata hospital in Rome, on April 24, 2021. A dentist in northern Italy faces possible criminal charges after trying to get the vaccine administered in a fake arm made of silicon. The 57-year-old man acknowledged his attempt at getting the vaccine to obtain a super health pass, which from Monday will be required in Italy to access many leisure activities, including restaurants, cinemas and theaters. He had already been suspended from work because of his refusal to get vaccinated as required for health care workers. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
MILAN — A dentist in Italy faces possible criminal charges after trying to receive a coronavirus vaccine in a fake arm made of silicone.

A nurse in the northern city of Biella, Filippa Bua, said she could tell right away that something was off when a 57-year-old man presented the phony limb for a shot on Thursday.

Bua told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, "When I uncovered the arm, I felt skin that was cold and gummy, and the color was too light.’’

The nurse said the man acknowledged he didn't want a vaccine but to obtain a “super” health pass, which from Monday will be required to enter restaurants, cinemas, theaters, and other venues in Italy.

