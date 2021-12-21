Federal medical personnel headed to Arizona to help fight COVID-19, Biden administration says

PHOENIX — The White House is sending federal medical personnel to Arizona to help fight COVID-19.

According to an announcement Tuesday morning, six emergency response teams are immediately deploying to Arizona, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

The teams are said to be comprised of more than 100 paramedics and clinical workers, and is "on top of the 300 federal medical personnel that we have deployed since we learned about Omicron," the White House said.

The move is among several steps the Biden administration is taking to battle the virus, increase support for hospitals and expand the availability of vaccines to confront a winter surge of coronavirus cases driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant.

President Joe Biden also plans to deliver 500 million free COVID-19 tests to Americans.

Biden will stress in a Tuesday speech the importance of getting vaccinated to protect from a wave of infections as Christmas approaches.

The world is facing a second straight holiday season with COVID-19. Scientists know vaccination should offer strong protections against severe illness and death.

Biden's top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the Democratic president will issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.

Meanwhile, Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S.