Federal government to send nurses to Arizona as COVID-19 cases rise

PHOENIX — ABC15 is learning that the federal government will be sending more than two dozen nurses to a hospital in Kingman as COVID-19 cases are rising.

On Thursday, the Arizona Department of Health Services added nearly 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 to its daily data dashboard throughout the state -- the most reported in a single day in the past six months.

The Mohave County Health Department reported on Wednesday over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported since Monday.

ABC15 has confirmed that a team with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will help support the deployment of nurses to Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Arizona's department of health responds saying they received the request from the local level, then the state works to find federal assistance.



A spokesperson for the hospital said they have received verbal notification that HHS will send a team of 28 nurses for a deployment of 21 days.

It is unclear what day they will arrive.

ABC15 is learning that Kingman Regional Medical Center reached out to the state for assistance as they are seeing a staffing shortage due to COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The Kingman area, as well as Mohave County, is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The newest numbers in Mohave County show more than half of the new COVID cases in Bullhead City are children under 19.

Mohave County’s Health Department reports 33 new cases in children under the age of 10 since Monday alone.

Here is a breakdown from the department of health by location and ages:

Of the 106 new confirmed cases in the Bullhead City area, there are 23 that are 0-10; thirty-one are 11-19; seven are 20-29; thirteen are 30-39; fourteen are 40-49; ten are 50-59; three are 60-69; two are 70-79; three are 80-89.

Of the 74 new confirmed cases in the Kingman area, four are 0-10; seventeen are 11-19; thirteen are 20-29; five are 30-39; nine are 40-49; fourteen are 50-59; eight are 60-69; two are 70-79; two are 90+.

Of the 55 new confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, five are 0-10; eight are 11-19; eleven are 20-29; six are 30-39; four are 40-49; eight are 50-59; eight are 60-69; three are 70-79; two are 80-89.