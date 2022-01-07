EXPLAINER: Where are the COVID-19 tests that Biden promised?

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced last month that the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free to people to use at home.

But despite the high public demand for tests, White House officials say it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped.

WILD TESTING LINES: This is the #COVID19 testing line in Tempe, Arizona at the @EmbryHealth location off Southern.



I am told 3+ hour wait time right now.



Viewers also calling @abc15 that they can’t get into their neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/tgQGebGFyU — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) January 7, 2022

Officials say the government tests are coming from new manufacturing capacity and should not interfere with existing supplies that drugstores, health clinics and state governments are relying on.

Arizonans are among many across the country seeking out testing, snapping up at-home tests offered by Valley cities within minutes and crowding lines at testing centers.