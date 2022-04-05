Embry Health begins charging uninsured Arizonans for COVID-19 tests

PHOENIX — Embry Health has announced it will begin charging uninsured Arizonans for COVID-19 tests starting Tuesday.

The new charges apply to those in our state, as well as Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, New Mexico, and Washington.

Antibody and PCR tests will cost $100, which can be paid for online while making an appointment or at the testing site.

For those who are insured, "Patients with valid insurance at time of service will have that insurance billed for the cost of testing. If it is discovered the insurance is no longer valid, the patient will be sent a bill for the cost of testing," the Embry website says.

Embry says the “hard decision” was made due to “the recent change in the HRSA program and lack of funding.”

Last week, Embry warned they would likely be forced to end free testing due to federal funding limits.

Embry Health also told ABC15 that around 60 of their sites will close, hopefully just temporarily, but they are still offering testing at numerous locations around the Valley.