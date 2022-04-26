Ducey signs bills limiting school mask, vaccination rules

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation barring government agencies from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations and forbidding schools from mandating masks for students under age 18 unless their parents approve.

The Republican governor signed the two bills on Monday.

They are the latest measures backed only by GOP members of the Legislature responding to what they believe are overly-aggressive government responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal health officials say mask-wearing during times of high community transmission of COVID-19 greatly limits its spread and vaccinations prevent many death and serious illnesses.