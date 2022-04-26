Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Ducey signs bills limiting school mask, vaccination rules

Doug Ducey
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks at a press conference in Phoenix. In the summer of 2021 Ducey signed into law several measures that restricted the power of local governments to enact COVID-19 protection measures. On Monday, Sept. 27 a judge struck down Arizona laws prohibiting public school districts from imposing mask requirements, colleges from requiring vaccinations for students and communities from establishing vaccine passports for people to show they were vaccinated. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)
Doug Ducey
Posted at 6:17 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 09:17:54-04

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation barring government agencies from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations and forbidding schools from mandating masks for students under age 18 unless their parents approve.

The Republican governor signed the two bills on Monday.

They are the latest measures backed only by GOP members of the Legislature responding to what they believe are overly-aggressive government responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal health officials say mask-wearing during times of high community transmission of COVID-19 greatly limits its spread and vaccinations prevent many death and serious illnesses.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo