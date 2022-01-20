Congressman Grijalva tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, AZ — U.S. Congressman Raul Grijalva has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Tucson-area representative announced on Thursday that he tested positive and is fully vaccinated and boosted.

In a statement released he said, "I am vaccinated, boosted, experiencing mild symptoms and remain in good spirits. My staff and I will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on testing and quarantine procedures including notifying those who may have been in close contact. I urge Arizonans to get their vaccinations, booster shots and wear N95 masks or equivalent. We all have a role to play to protect our loved ones from COVID-19 and the risk of hospitalization, especially while Arizona is experiencing this surge.”

On Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services marked more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases and 21 additional deaths since the day prior.