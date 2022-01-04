Casa Grande Police Officer Jesus 'Chuy' Lara dies after battling COVID-19

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A Casa Grande Police Department officer has died after battling COVID-19, the department announced Tuesday.

Police Officer Jesus “Chuy” Lara spent six years with the department and also spent two years with Gila River Police Department.

"We ask that you join us, as we keep Chuy, his family, and friends in our thoughts and prayers," the department said in a tweet.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Casa Grande Police Department Police Officer Jesus “Chuy” Lara

Officials said outside of his profession, Officer Lara loved to be active within his community.

The department says he coached youth sports teams and was a positive influence on the young members of the community.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.