Arizonans respond to reopening, some ditch safety measures, others take precautions

The first weekend of dance clubs and bars being fully open with no restrictions.

"Get out early, we've been doing stuff all day,” says one club-goer.

Events have been popping up in celebration, some with a clear message. One event called “F COVID” being held at Paris in Scottsdale, has a flyer that states, no masks no social distancing and full capacity. People were lining up there as early as 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.

"Being out, being with people, celebrating and no masks,” says another club-goer.

People getting a booth or table will be allowed to dance with their groups. The promoter hosting the weekend-long event, Luciano Cota, says it’s been a long time coming.

"To you have our own government open the city and allow us to do what we do, which is bring people together, bring people to have a good time and party. You know, a week of work and then you get to finally go back to a fully open club, we haven't had that in over a year. That’s probably what hyped us up to go that way, go that route,” says Luciano Cota, Surge Nights, event management.

Cota saying an event he has for Sunday is already sold out. That is pushing many people to plan out their weekend plans early.

“Excitement, relief, especially when it comes to mental health and getting back around to being social, interacting with people and getting back to normal, like living life,” says Paris Prynkiewicz, Scottsdale resident.

Richard Schmitz says he recently moved to Scottsdale, this will be his first time seeing it fully open.

"I can't wait to go out, see my friends go to some new spots, check out the scene and start living my life again, it's been a year,” says Richard Schmitz, Scottsdale resident.

Although people are celebrating, there will still be some joining but, taking precautions.

"I think it's just up to people. There are some people that believe in COVID, there's some people that don't,” says Cota.