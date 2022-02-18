Watch
Arizona to start reporting COVID-19 data on weekly basis instead of daily

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - People wait in line for a COVID-19 test in Los Angeles, Jan. 4, 2022. Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19′s alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 3:32 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 18:23:31-05

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials will soon go from releasing new state COVID-19 statistics every day to every week.

Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona, who has been a special adviser to Gov. Doug Ducey, announced the change Friday on the state Department of Health Services’ website.

In a blog post, Carmona said it was the right time to cut down to updating the state dashboard weekly “with all COVID-19 metrics steadily declining.”

Jessica Rigler, Assistant Director of AZDHS told ABC 15 that the changes were recommended by the data and epidemiology teams recommended the changes to bring COVID-19 reporting more in line with how other infectious diseases tracked by the department are monitored.

Other changes to the reporting; COVID-19 hospitalization data will now have a reporting lag of two weeks while COVID-19 death reporting will lag by four. Rigler said that this change gives the epidemiology team time to conduct their regular investigations on each case.

The post also had sign-offs from chief clinical officers at Arizona's major hospital systems.

The state will release new data every Wednesday beginning March 2.

