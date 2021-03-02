Arizona surpasses 16,000 coronavirus deaths, state data shows

PHOENIX — Arizona surpassed 16,000 coronavirus deaths, according to state data released Tuesday morning.

On March 2, the Arizona Department of Health Services added 81 deaths to the state data dashboard, bringing the total number of deaths to 16,060.

The daily coronavirus data reports have illustrated a slow-down in the rate of new cases in the recent weeks, following a surge at the beginning of 2021. Officials added 849 cases to the dashboard on Tuesday.

More than 600,000 people have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus in our state, according to ADHS.

On Tuesday, ADHS says appointment registration will open up to Arizonans who are 55 and older.