Arizona surpassed 1 million reported cases of COVID-19 Friday

Arizona surpassed one million reported cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to state health officials.

Friday's addition of 3,707 cases pushed the state across the threshold, with 63 new deaths reported, according to AZDHS.

Today’s #COVID19 dashboard update adds 3,707 cases and 63 deaths. With these additional cases, Arizona has passed 1 million reported COVID-19 cases with over 18,000 deaths. The surest protection is getting vaccinated. #RollUpYourSleeve https://t.co/8M9oiPZ6bW pic.twitter.com/NinulKCxjl — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) August 27, 2021

The state has also experienced more than 18,000 total deaths from the virus.

