Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Arizona surpassed 1 million reported cases of COVID-19 Friday

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 8:33 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 11:35:34-04

Arizona surpassed one million reported cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to state health officials.

Friday's addition of 3,707 cases pushed the state across the threshold, with 63 new deaths reported, according to AZDHS.

The state has also experienced more than 18,000 total deaths from the virus.

Check out the map below for more detailed Arizona COVID-19 statistics.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo