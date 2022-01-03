Arizona sees over 14,000 new virus cases, most in a year

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials are reporting the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a year.

Monday's 14,192 new cases were the most ever tallied in a day except for Jan. 3, 2020, when more than 17,000 cases were counted.

The state Health Services Department said the new case count was boosted by lower than normal counts on Sunday, when just 701 new cases were reported.

The state did say there has been a steep upward trend of cases in recent days. The state reported no new deaths on Monday and just one on Sunday, bringing the total number of pandemic deaths to 24,355.