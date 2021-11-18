Watch
Arizona reports over 4K new virus cases; hospitalizations up

Matt York/AP
A vehicle arrives at COVID-19 testing site at Steele Indian School Park, Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Phoenix. The City of Phoenix and SonoraQuest are hosting a mobile COVID-19 testing blitz for area residents. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 10:02 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 13:17:52-05

PHOENIX — Arizona on Thursday reported over 4,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the second time in a week as virus-related hospitalizations continued to climb.

The state’s Department of Health Services' coronavirus dashboard reported 4,184 additional cases and 56 more deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to over 1,228,000 cases and over 21,800 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 2,403 virus patients occupied hospital inpatient beds, the most since February, according to the dashboard.

Beginning Tuesday and again on Wednesday, only 6% of the state’s inpatient beds statewide were not in use. According to the dashboard, that's the lowest percentage since the pandemic began.

