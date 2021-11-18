Arizona reports over 4K new virus cases; hospitalizations up

PHOENIX — Arizona on Thursday reported over 4,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the second time in a week as virus-related hospitalizations continued to climb.

The state’s Department of Health Services' coronavirus dashboard reported 4,184 additional cases and 56 more deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to over 1,228,000 cases and over 21,800 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 2,403 virus patients occupied hospital inpatient beds, the most since February, according to the dashboard.

AZ hospital self reporting system has today as peak hospitalization days since the winter surge for:

Inpatient (general): 2,403

ICU: 597

ED Visits: 1,819



Inpatient and ICU bed capacity is at 94%, which is the highest since reporting began in the spring of last year. — The AZ - abc15 - Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 18, 2021

Beginning Tuesday and again on Wednesday, only 6% of the state’s inpatient beds statewide were not in use. According to the dashboard, that's the lowest percentage since the pandemic began.