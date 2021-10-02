Arizona reports 95 additional virus deaths, 2,942 more cases

PHOENIX — Arizona on Saturday reported nearly 100 more COVID-19 deaths a day after the state’s pandemic death toll passed 20,000.

The state coronavirus dashboard reported 95 additional deaths and over 29,00 additional confirmed cases as Arizona’s pandemic totals increased to 20,134 deaths and over 1,110,00 cases.

Johns Hopkins University data indicates the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths rose over the past two weeks, increasing from 33 on Sept. 16 to 43 on Thursday.

The rolling average of daily new cases declined during the same period, dropping from approximately 2,740 to approximately 2,620.

Just under 1,800 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds as of Friday.