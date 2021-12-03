Arizona reports 5,236 more COVID cases; hospitalizations up

PHOENIX — Arizona on Friday reported over 5,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as virus-related hospitalizations continued to rise.

The 5,236 additional cases and 14 deaths reported Friday by the state raised Arizona's pandemic totals to over 1,282,000 cases and nearly 22,400 deaths.

Today’s #COVID19 dashboard update adds 5,236 cases and 14 deaths. If the provider nearest you has a longer wait for appointments than you want for a COVID-19 booster dose, check https://t.co/q2kfD0sU6i for appointments a little farther away. More: https://t.co/KKb34qqGGR pic.twitter.com/v6ZmPwdNFm — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) December 3, 2021

As of Monday, 2,714 virus patients occupied inpatient rooms in hospitals statewide, the most since last February during last winter’s surge.

Although current virus-related hospitalizations are only about half the peak seen last January, hospitals overall are just as full as during the last winter because more non-COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized.

Only 5% of inpatient beds were not occupied as of Thursday.