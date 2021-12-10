Watch
Arizona reports 3,924 additional COVID cases, 93 more deaths

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - People arrive at an Adelante Healthcare community vaccine clinic at Joseph Zito Elementary School where parents were able to bring their younger children to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Phoenix on Nov. 6, 2021. Arizona reported 6,043 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 174 virus deaths Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, as the pandemic's latest surge maintained its grip on the state. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 10:53 AM, Dec 10, 2021
Arizona on Friday reported nearly 4,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 100 more deaths as rolling averages for both pandemic metrics increased.

The additional 3,924 cases and 93 deaths reported by the state's coronavirus dashboard increased the state’s pandemic totals to over 1,309,000 cases and over 22,900 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases in Arizona both rose over the past two weeks.

The state’s dashboard reports that 2,770 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital inpatient beds as of Thursday. That's below the current surge’s peak of 2,800 earlier this week.

