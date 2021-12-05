Arizona reports 3,820 new COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths

PHOENIX — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 3,820 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths as the pandemic’s latest surge maintained its grip on the state.

The latest numbers pushed Arizona’s totals to 1,292,054 cases and 22,589 known deaths since the pandemic began.

State health officials reported 5,236 cases and 14 deaths Friday with 6,043 more cases and 164 additional deaths Saturday.

It marked just the second time Arizona has seen more than 5,000 cases on two consecutive days since January’s winter surge.