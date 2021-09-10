Watch
Arizona reports 2,988 additional COVID cases, 6 more deaths

Matt York/AP
FILE - In this June 27, 2020, file photo, people are tested in their in vehicles in Phoenix's western neighborhood of Maryvale with free COVID-19 tests. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered the state's hospitals, testing labs and other health care facilities to keep reporting detailed COVID-19 information. The move was made so state officials can gauge the spread of the outbreak and availability of hospital beds and resources. Ducey on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2020, extended the reporting requirement for 60 days. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Posted at 10:06 AM, Sep 10, 2021
Arizona on Friday reported nearly 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and six more deaths amid a mix of indicators in data from the virus’ current surge.

Friday was the fifth straight day that the state's coronavirus dashboard reported fewer than 3,000 additional cases.

It also was the third day in a row when more cases were reported than the previous day.

With nearly 2,040 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Thursday, the number of virus-related hospitalizations stayed above 2,000 for the 11th straight day.

However, the hospitalization count was below levels reported the previous few days. The state's pandemic totals are now nearing 1,053,500 cases and 19,150 deaths.

