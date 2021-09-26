Arizona reports 2,579 more COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths

PHOENIX — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 2,579 more COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the state’s totals to 1,804,369 cases and 19,812 known deaths since the pandemic began.

On Saturday, Arizona had reported 2,916 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 69 more deaths as the pace of virus deaths has nearly doubled over the past two weeks.

In the past week, the state’s daily totals have fluctuated between zero to 74 deaths and 1,934 to 3,013 cases.

More than 4.1 million people (57.7% of the state’s population) have received at least one dose of vaccine and over 3.6 million residents are fully vaccinated (51.1% of the population).