Arizona reports 2,378 COVID-19 cases, 1 addition death

PHOENIX — Officials in Arizona have reported 2,378 additional COVID-19 cases and one addition death from the virus as of Monday.

The state had reported more than 3,000 new cases in each of the four preceding days.

Today’s #COVID19 dashboard update adds 2,378 cases and one death. Celebrate #LaborDay safely:

✔️Get vaccinated: https://t.co/GVkRGOVXh4

✔️Mask up indoors around those you don’t live with

✔️Stay home + get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed: https://t.co/Y8JTEbPfwX https://t.co/ujxweITF02 — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) September 6, 2021

In all, Arizona has seen more than 1,032,000 COVID cases and 18,999 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.

Fifty-six percent of people in have been vaccinated for the virus.