Arizona reports 2,274 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

AP
Posted at 10:19 AM, Nov 28, 2021
PHOENIX — As the holiday weekend winds down, Arizona health officials are reporting 2,274 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths.

The state Department of Public Health Services released the latest virus figures Sunday, which now have Arizona at a total of 1,264,848 cases and 22,229 deaths.

There were 2,564 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Saturday.

That's below from the current surge's peak of 2,574 on Tuesday but up from the 2,500 hospitalizations reported as of Thursday.

Public health experts worry about a major rise in cases and hospitalizations in the weeks following Thanksgiving, where more people with mixed vaccination status gathered indoors.

