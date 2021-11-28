Arizona reports 2,274 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

PHOENIX — As the holiday weekend winds down, Arizona health officials are reporting 2,274 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths.

The state Department of Public Health Services released the latest virus figures Sunday, which now have Arizona at a total of 1,264,848 cases and 22,229 deaths.

Today's #COVID19 dashboard update adds 2,274 cases and five deaths. ICYMI: ADHS and hospital leaders are urging vaccination, boosters and other simple steps that curb the spread, including masks, physical distancing and staying home if you are sick.

There were 2,564 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Saturday.

That's below from the current surge's peak of 2,574 on Tuesday but up from the 2,500 hospitalizations reported as of Thursday.

Public health experts worry about a major rise in cases and hospitalizations in the weeks following Thanksgiving, where more people with mixed vaccination status gathered indoors.