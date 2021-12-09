Arizona reporting COVID case, death rates by vaccine status

Arizona’s public health agency is starting what it says will be regular reports looking at state COVID-19 case and death rates by vaccination status.

The first such report was posted Wednesday on the state Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard.

Interim Director Don Herrington said in a blog post that the report shows significant increases in the risk of COVID-19 infections and death for unvaccinated people.

According to the report, unvaccinated people in Arizona were 3.9 more times likely to test positive for COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people and 15.2 times more likely to die from COVID-19.