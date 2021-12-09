Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Arizona reporting COVID case, death rates by vaccine status

items.[0].image.alt
Steven Senne/AP
Dr. Manjul Shukla transfers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Mass. As the U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant, doctors across the country are experiencing a more imminent crisis with a delta variant that is sending record numbers of people to the hospital in New England and the Midwest. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Virus Outbreak US
Posted at 10:30 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 12:40:34-05

Arizona’s public health agency is starting what it says will be regular reports looking at state COVID-19 case and death rates by vaccination status.

The first such report was posted Wednesday on the state Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard.

Interim Director Don Herrington said in a blog post that the report shows significant increases in the risk of COVID-19 infections and death for unvaccinated people.

According to the report, unvaccinated people in Arizona were 3.9 more times likely to test positive for COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people and 15.2 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo