Arizona hospital entering 'crisis standards of care' due to latest COVID-19 surge

BISBEE, AZ — One Arizona hospital has now entered its "crisis standards of care" due to the latest COVID-19 surge impacting the state.

In an email to ABC15, the Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed Copper Queen Community Hospital in Bisbee, Arizona had notified ADHS "they are operating in crisis care."

"Hospitals are required to report at least every 24 hours whether they are operating in conventional, contingency, or crisis care. Hospitals that are considering shifting from contingency to crisis care are encouraged to contact ADHS Licensing to alert them of the shift and discuss additional potential options," ADHS said in an email.

During a press conference Tuesday, state health officials said the Bisbee hospital "only had 13 beds available is said they are really struggling."

This comes as state health officials reported over 4,000 confirmed cases and 36 deaths due to the virus Wednesday.

Ahead of the holidays, health officials are asking anyone who decides to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday to take precautions, including getting a COVID-19 test before and after your travel.