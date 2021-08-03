Watch
Arizona health officials report 1,974 new cases, 30 deaths to dashboard Tuesday

Posted at 11:45 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 14:45:42-04

Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,974 coronavirus cases and 30 additional deaths on Tuesday.

ABC15 data analyst Garrett Archer says the seven-day average of cases is expected to remain under 2,000 for a while longer. However, the seven-day average number of deaths has increased to 14 per day, marking the highest that number has been since late April.

Cases among the under-20 age group have been rising steadily since late June and are at the highest point since May 26. Meanwhile, the older age groups continue to decline in their share of daily cases.

Fastest growing zip codes:

ZipCases This WeekHighest for the Week
8514210773
850419468
853838667
853268555
853538550
853238251
853388052
853827961
852817549
850327456

  1. 85142 (Queen Creek, Arizona) – 1476
    • Median Household Income: 84344
    • Median Age: 33.9
  2. 85383 (Peoria, Maricopa County) – 1314
    • Median Household Income: 112701
    • Median Age: 37.7
  3. 85281 (Tempe, Maricopa County) – 1159
    • Median Household Income: 35682
    • Median Age: 24.2
  4. 85131 (Eloy, Pinal County) – 1143
    • Median Household Income: 38142
    • Median Age: 35.5
  5. 85326 (Buckeye, Maricopa County) – 1044
    • Median Household Income: 59477
    • Median Age: 32.2
  6. 85338 (Goodyear, Maricopa County) – 1042
    • Median Household Income: 74517
    • Median Age: 35.3
  7. 85204 (Mesa, Maricopa County) – 1026
    • Median Household Income: 50801
    • Median Age: 31.7
  8. 85225 (Chandler, Maricopa County) – 1002
    • Median Household Income: 61078
    • Median Age: 33.5
  9. 85122 (ELEVEN MILE, Pinal County) – 947
    • Median Household Income: 48289
    • Median Age: 35.4
  10. 85345 (Peoria, Maricopa County) – 928
  • Median Household Income: 51726
  • Median Age: 35.5
