Arizona health officials report 1,974 new cases, 30 deaths to dashboard Tuesday

Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,974 coronavirus cases and 30 additional deaths on Tuesday.
ABC15 data analyst Garrett Archer says the seven-day average of cases is expected to remain under 2,000 for a while longer. However, the seven-day average number of deaths has increased to 14 per day, marking the highest that number has been since late April.
Cases among the under-20 age group have been rising steadily since late June and are at the highest point since May 26. Meanwhile, the older age groups continue to decline in their share of daily cases.
Fastest growing zip codes:
|Zip
|Cases This Week
|Highest for the Week
|85142
|107
|73
|85041
|94
|68
|85383
|86
|67
|85326
|85
|55
|85353
|85
|50
|85323
|82
|51
|85338
|80
|52
|85382
|79
|61
|85281
|75
|49
|85032
|74
|56
- 85142 (Queen Creek, Arizona) – 1476
- Median Household Income: 84344
- Median Age: 33.9
- 85383 (Peoria, Maricopa County) – 1314
- Median Household Income: 112701
- Median Age: 37.7
- 85281 (Tempe, Maricopa County) – 1159
- Median Household Income: 35682
- Median Age: 24.2
- 85131 (Eloy, Pinal County) – 1143
- Median Household Income: 38142
- Median Age: 35.5
- 85326 (Buckeye, Maricopa County) – 1044
- Median Household Income: 59477
- Median Age: 32.2
- 85338 (Goodyear, Maricopa County) – 1042
- Median Household Income: 74517
- Median Age: 35.3
- 85204 (Mesa, Maricopa County) – 1026
- Median Household Income: 50801
- Median Age: 31.7
- 85225 (Chandler, Maricopa County) – 1002
- Median Household Income: 61078
- Median Age: 33.5
- 85122 (ELEVEN MILE, Pinal County) – 947
- Median Household Income: 48289
- Median Age: 35.4
- 85345 (Peoria, Maricopa County) – 928
- Median Household Income: 51726
- Median Age: 35.5