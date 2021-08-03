Arizona health officials report 1,974 new cases, 30 deaths to dashboard Tuesday

Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,974 coronavirus cases and 30 additional deaths on Tuesday.

ABC15 data analyst Garrett Archer says the seven-day average of cases is expected to remain under 2,000 for a while longer. However, the seven-day average number of deaths has increased to 14 per day, marking the highest that number has been since late April.

Cases among the under-20 age group have been rising steadily since late June and are at the highest point since May 26. Meanwhile, the older age groups continue to decline in their share of daily cases.

Fastest growing zip codes:



Zip Cases This Week Highest for the Week 85142 107 73 85041 94 68 85383 86 67 85326 85 55 85353 85 50 85323 82 51 85338 80 52 85382 79 61 85281 75 49 85032 74 56

85142 (Queen Creek, Arizona) – 1476 Median Household Income: 84344

Median Age: 33.9 85383 (Peoria, Maricopa County) – 1314 Median Household Income: 112701

Median Age: 37.7 85281 (Tempe, Maricopa County) – 1159 Median Household Income: 35682

Median Age: 24.2 85131 (Eloy, Pinal County) – 1143 Median Household Income: 38142

Median Age: 35.5 85326 (Buckeye, Maricopa County) – 1044 Median Household Income: 59477

Median Age: 32.2 85338 (Goodyear, Maricopa County) – 1042 Median Household Income: 74517

Median Age: 35.3 85204 (Mesa, Maricopa County) – 1026 Median Household Income: 50801

Median Age: 31.7 85225 (Chandler, Maricopa County) – 1002 Median Household Income: 61078

Median Age: 33.5 85122 (ELEVEN MILE, Pinal County) – 947 Median Household Income: 48289

Median Age: 35.4 85345 (Peoria, Maricopa County) – 928