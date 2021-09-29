Arizona finds 3,388 new COVID-19 cases, 39 more deaths

PHOENIX — Arizona is reporting 3,388 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths.

The state dashboard posted the latest numbers Wednesday, but health officials say they are somewhat elevated because a system glitch a day earlier kept some cases from being reported.

Today’s #COVID19 dashboard update adds 3,388 cases and 39 deaths. Case counts are higher today due to a data-processing catch-up after a reporting problem over the weekend. The best way to look for trends is the Cases by Day curve on the dashboard. https://t.co/wArQmdY04H pic.twitter.com/hamgKrFTRN — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) September 29, 2021

Arizona's total numbers since the pandemic started now stand at 1,090,839 cases and 19,959 fatalities.

Hospitalizations due to the virus dipped slightly Tuesday to 1,767.

Meanwhile, the number of people in Arizona who have received at least one vaccine dose is more than 4.1 million or 58.1% of the eligible population. Almost 3.7 million have been fully vaccinated.