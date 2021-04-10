Arizona businesses won't have to enforce mask mandates

PHOENIX — Arizona businesses will be free to ignore mask mandates meant to contain the spread of diseases like COVID-19 under legislation signed by Gov. Doug Ducey.

The bill’s advocates said business owners should be allowed to decide for themselves whether to require their customers to follow public health orders issued by cities and counties.

Critics said the legislation signed Friday would make it harder to contain the spread of diseases.

Ducey issued an executive order last month banning local mask mandates, but several jurisdictions run by Democrats have refused to rescind their mask orders.